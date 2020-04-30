THEWRAP.COM

CEO Bob Bakish sent a letter to staff on Wednesday reassuring them, “we are focused on making their transitions easier at this time”

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish sent an email to staff on Wednesday after the company laid off people across the organization. The cuts total at least 100 employees, including top execs such as Smithsonian Network President Tom Hayden and Comedy Central head of content and creative enterprises Sarah Babineau.

The newly merged company is still in the midst of cutting costs and streamlining its business following the tie-up between Viacom and CBS. It’s unclear, however, how precisely many people were let go. In late February, ViacomCBS announced plans with New York state to lay off 117 East Coast staffers across 11 divisions.

ViacomCBS did not comment beyond Bakish’s memo to staff.

