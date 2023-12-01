Veterinarian performed surgery on Israeli French woman held hostage by Hamas: family

A Palestinian veterinarian performed surgery on an Israeli French hostage while she was held captive by Hamas, her aunt says.“She was traumatized,” Vivian Hadar said after 21-year-old niece Mia Shem’s release Thursday night, according to the Jerusalem Post. “She’s thin, she’s weak,” Hadar said of Shem, noting, “A veterinarian operated on her arm; she did physical therapy for herself.

“She knew she needed to give herself hand massages,” Hadar explained of her kin, adding that Shem’s hand is still “very sore.”While the young woman was held captive, the Palestinian terrorists released a video of her being treated for a wound on her right arm as someone off-camera wrapped her elbow in a bandage.

