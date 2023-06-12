NY Post

Prominent military veterans have accused the Biden administration of diminishing the American flag by placing a Pride banner at the center of a display over the weekend. The White House held a Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn Saturday afternoon, and the decorations included a rainbow-colored flag at the center of the White House balcony with one American flag to each side. “Today, the People’s House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world,” read a message from President Biden’s Twitter account. “America is a nation of pride.” However, critics say the administration ran afoul of the US Flag Code, which states that the Stars and Stripes “should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs.”

Read More