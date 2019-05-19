Veteran impaled by tripod thrown from Sacramento overpass

KCRA

Suspect stole tripod from Caltrans crew, then threw it onto highway, CHP says

A volunteer van driver and the veteran he was transporting escaped death when a tripod crashed through their windshield. The unpredictable and frightening encounter with the tripod occurred around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 5 near Old Sacramento. “I saw a yellow something out of the corner of my eye,” Tim Page said. “When it hit the windshield, then I ducked and kind of bent over, a little late of course. And when I straightened up and looked over, that’s when I saw this through the windshield.” Page, who volunteers with El Dorado Veteran Resources, a service organization that’s a part of the nonprofit Military Family Support Group, was driving a man he picked up from Sacramento International Airport. They planned to stop at Mather Airport to pick up another veteran before ending their journey in Placerville.

