The Fox News producer responsible for a chyron that described Joe Biden as a ‘wannabe dictator’ has resigned, Tucker Carlson said on Thursday.

The former Fox News host made the announcement on his new show, now being broadcast on Twitter.

Carlson did not name the producer, but The Daily Beast reported that he was Alexander McCaskill, who worked with Carlson on Tucker Carlson Tonight for many years.

The chyron claimed that Biden was a ‘wannabe dictator’ who was intent on locking up his 2024 rival, Donald Trump. Fox had it on screen for less than 30 seconds, and then apologized.

‘On Tuesday afternoon the Biden administration had Donald Trump arrested,’ said Carlson on Thursday.

