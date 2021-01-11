The New York Post:

A veteran US Capitol Police officer has died by suicide, authorities and sources said Sunday, days after he responded to the riot that killed five people including another member of his department.

Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, died on Saturday while off-duty, the department announced in a statement.

“He was assigned to the Senate Division, and has been with the Department since April 2005,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues.

“We ask that his family, and other USCP officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this profoundly difficult time.”

The department did not disclose the circumstances of Liebengood’s death, but sources characterized it as an apparent suicide.

It was not immediately clear what drove Liebengood — whose late father once served as sergeant-at-arms for the Senate — to the act.

