Veteran Air Force pilot seeking to oust vulnerable Dem senator says nation must abandon ‘wrong leaders’

A former Air Force pilot and business leader seeking to oust one of the country’s most vulnerable Democratic U.S. senators says the nation “can do better” with new leadership and get the U.S. back to operating like a great nation.

Fox News Digital sat down with Republican Nevada Senate candidate Tony Grady, who argued he has skills from his experience in the military to help Americans get through the “rough times” they’re facing and move away from the “wrong leaders” he says are running things now.

“I really don’t like what’s happening in the United States right now. We’re a great country, and we can do better,” Grady said when asked why he decided to run.

“I thought about it, and I realized that I have a unique skill set, meaning I have certain capabilities because of the life that the Lord has blessed me to live. And I want to bring those skills to helping our country over the rough times we’re in right now and get back to being and operating like the great country that we are.”

