The New York Post:

The Vessel at Hudson Yards remained closed Tuesday following the third suicide there in less than a year — as its owner scrambled to try to keep anyone else from jumping off the massive spiral staircase.

Related Companies, which developed the Hudson Yards complex on Manhattan’s West Side, is working with psychiatrists and suicide-prevention experts to come up with plans to stem the horrific, highly public deaths, a spokesman said.

The company has also hired additional security workers who’ve been specially trained in spotting and dealing with people who potentially pose a high risk of leaping from the 150-foot structure, the spokesman said.

It was unclear when the popular tourist attraction would re-open, but its website wasn’t taking reservations for $10 “Flex Pass” admission tickets for any dates before April 1.

No other kinds of tickets were available, with the site saying only, “Vessel is currently closed.”

On Monday, a spokeswoman said the Vessel was temporarily shut down following the suicide of Franklin Washington, 21, who jumped around 11:45 a.m.

The Post exclusively revealed Tuesday that Washington, of San Antonio, Texas, was being sought for questioning by cops in his home town in the fatal stabbing of his mother, Michelle Washington, 55.

Washington’s death plunge came less than three weeks after a 24-year-old Brooklyn woman killed herself by jumping from the Vessel on Dec. 22.

The first suicide there, of a 19-year-old former high school rugby star from New Jersey, took place in February, less than a year after it opened to the public.

Read more at The New York Post