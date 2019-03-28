LIFENNEWS.COM

One of the most loving and dedicated long-time 40 Days for Life leaders was attacked at his vigil outside the Planned Parenthood in San Francisco. Ron, who is 85 years-old, has been leading the campaign in San Francisco for years, and I have personally witnessed his joyful and compassionate approach to women seeking abortions and women who have had an abortion. On March 19, a perpetrator approached the vigil and threw a sign, a table and pro-life literature into the street. He then knocked two men to the ground during that incident, including Ron. On March 21, Ron was the victim of a brutal attack when the assailant returned, stole the 40 Days for Life banner, and proceeded to viciously kick Ron.

