RealClearPolitics:

Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, who has previously aligned himself with Republican lawmakers, will be part of the lineup of speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

“The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave their mental plantation. We’ve been forced to be there for decades and generations,” Jones said Monday.

VERNON JONES: My name is Vernon Jones. I am a state representative from the great state of Georgia. As you can see, I’m a man of color. And I am a lifelong Democrat.

You may be wondering, “Why is a lifelong Democrat speaking at the Republican National Convention? That’s a fair question. And here’s your answer:

The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave the mental Plantation they’ve had us on for decades.

But I have news for them: We are free people with free minds. I am part of a large and growing segment of the Black community who are independent thinkers. And we believe that Donald Trump is the President that America needs to lead us forward.

This is no time for sleeping in the basement. Joe Biden has had 47 years to produce results. But he’s all talk and no action — just like so many of these Democrats who’ve been making promises for decades.

When President Trump sought to earn the Black vote, the Democratic Party leaders went crazy! Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer literally started wearing Kente cloth scarves around the Capitol! As if that pandering were enough to keep us quiet!

Let me tell you why I’m supporting our President …

