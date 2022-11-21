An off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy was shot by cops in Saratoga Springs after exchanging fire with a group of men early Sunday, police said.

The deputy was shot multiple times after he ignored officers’ demands to drop his gun, police and the local mayor said at a press conference recorded by The Daily Gazette.

Saratoga Springs police said the gunfight between the off-duty deputy and a group of men began as a heated argument around 3 a.m.

The deputy was allegedly slammed into a parked vehicle and pushed to the ground by three people at the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street.

He brandished a firearm as he brushed himself off and exchanged shots with another man in the group who was also armed. The two fired between seven to eight shots at one another, according to cops.

