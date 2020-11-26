The Federalist:

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is giving schools the green light to interrogate students about their Thanksgiving activities following the break.

According to Scott, students or parents who admit to violating the state’s holiday travel and gathering rules will be forced to participate in online school for two weeks, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The penalty will be reduced to one week if the students in question take a COVID-19 test.

Unfortunately, we know some will still get together and schools have asked for help. @VTEducation will direct schools to ask students or parents if they were part of multi-family gatherings and if the answer is yes, they'll need to go remote for 14 days or 7 days and a test. 9/ — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) November 24, 2020

The same quarantine method, Scott claimed, should apply to businesses whose employees decide to celebrate the Thanksgiving holidays with friends and family.

“This isn’t a way around the ban or an excuse to get together,” he wrote. “The more we adhere to this policy, the faster we’ll lower case counts & ease up on restrictions.”

……

During a press conference on Tuesday, Scott threatened that he has “a lot of tools in the toolbox” and could use them if the virus continues to spread in his state.

Just this week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown encouraged citizens to call the police on their neighbors who violate her latest executive order, which includes a six-person limit from two households maximum on in-home gatherings. People who violate Brown’s orders this Thanksgiving could face misdemeanor penalties of up to 30 days in jail, fines of up to $1,250, or both.

