Founders Memorial School in Essex Junction, Vermont will no longer use “male” or female” in their health/science unit for fifth graders. Instead, they will use “person who produces sperm” or “person who produces eggs.”

The letter sent to parents reads:

Dear 5th Grade Families and Caregivers,

It is time for our science/health unit about the human body focused on puberty and the human reproductive systems. This unit will take place during the last few months of school. We will focus on the physical and emotional changes that occur during puberty and briefly introduce the basic structure and function of human reproductive systems. Students will be participating in whole group discussions and have private reflection time. There will also be three interview opportunities coming home throughout the unit.

In an effort to align our curriculum with our equity policy, teachers will be using gender inclusive language throughout this unit. With any differences, we strive to use “person-first” language as best practice. You will see examples of this below.

We will be using the following language with students:

Person who produces sperm in place of boy, male, and assigned male at birth.

Person who produces eggs in place of girl, female and assigned female at birth.

We are working on editing worksheets and handouts to reflect these changes but you

may see some worksheets that have not changed yet.

If you are interested in seeing the materials teachers will be using, we will have a binder

available in the main office for you to review.