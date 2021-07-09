The New York Post:

Gene Siller killing suspect is rapper who was busted for DUI after murders

The man charged with fatally shooting pro golfer Gene Siller during a triple-homicide spree in Georgia is an aspiring rapper who had been jailed for DUI hours later — only to be freed before cops put two and two together.

Bryan Rhoden — a 23-year-old rapper known as “B. Rod” — was finally busted for the slayings Thursday and charged with three counts of murder after Saturday’s bloody spree, which ended at the upscale Atlanta-area Pinetree Country Club.

Police say his first two victims — Henry Valdez, 46, and Paul Pierson, 76 — were found dead in the back of Pierson’s Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck, where they had been bound and gagged, at the golf course.

Siller, a 46-year-old father of two who was also the club’s director, was then gunned down when he stumbled across the scene and “witnessed an active crime taking place,” police say.

Within hours of the triple homicide, the young rapper was picked up around 25 miles away for a slew of driving offenses, including DUI, driving without insurance and providing false ID, jail records show.

He was booked by the Chamblee Police Department at 2 a.m. Sunday — then released at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, the records show.

Rhoden was still in Chamblee when he was arrested for the slayings Thursday, said Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox.

More at The New York Post