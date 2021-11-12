The Daily Mail:

Attorney for Project Veritas founder accuses DOJ of leaking info to the NYT

Says the Times knew of raid on her client’s home moments after it occurred

Suggests DOJ is the source of legal communications leaked to the paper

Days after the raid, a federal judge ordered the DOJ to stop extracting data from two phones confiscated from founder James O’Keefe’s New York residence

The department must prove they have halted its review of the phones by Friday

The phones are not to be touched until the court appoints a ‘special master’ to scour through them, per the document filed Thursday

The order comes after O’Keefe’s legal team requested Wednesday an independent party to oversee the review of the confiscated devices

Times on Thursday published report based on the legal communications

Conservative group is revealed seeking advice about its undercover filming

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon calls the report a ‘hit piece’ and ‘really despicable’

DOJ is investigating Project Veritas in relation to theft of Ashley Biden’s diary

An attorney for the founder of Project Veritas has accused the Department of Justice of tipping off the New York Times about recent raids on current and former employees, while suggesting federal prosecutors may have also leaked the group’s legal communications.

Project Veritas, the conservative activist group founded by James O’Keefe, has come under federal scrutiny in relation to the alleged theft of the diary of President Joe Biden‘s daughter Ashley, which the group considered publishing but never did.

The FBI conducted raids at O’Keefe’s New York home and those of others connected to Project Veritas early Saturday morning, seizing two of O’Keefe’s cell phones, among other items.

Days later, on Thursday, the New York Times published a report based on memos from the group’s lawyer, revealing his legal advice on the group’s use of false identities and undercover filming, tactics that are eschewed by most modern journalists.

Later that day, a federal judge ordered the DOJ to stop extracting data from the phones, granting a request from O’Keefe’s legal team made the day before for an independent party to be appointed to oversee the review of the confiscated devices.

O’Keefe’s attorney Harmeet Dhillon in an interview on Thursday night slammed the Times’ report as a ‘hit piece’ and questioned whether the DOJ had leaked the legal memos to the Times, an extraordinary and possibly illegal step.

‘I can’t say how the New York Times got this information, but they got it in a way that is illegal and unethical,’ Dhillon told Fox News.

More at The Daily Mail