FOX NEWS:

The historic squares of Venice were left deep underwater on Wednesday after most of the tourist mecca was inundated by the second-highest levels of flooding ever recorded, sending water into the historic basilica as more bad weather is in the forecast.

The high tide peaked at 74 inches late Tuesday, just short of the 76 inches set during record flooding of 1966. That meant more than 85 percent of the city was flooded, with water overtaking the famed St. Mark’s Basilica, raising new concerns over damage to the mosaics and other artworks.

“Venice is on its knees,” Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on Twitter. “St. Mark’s Basilica has sustained serious damage like the entire city and its islands.”

The electrical system at La Fenice theater was deactivated after waters entered the service area, and firefighters brought under control a blaze in the Ca’ Pesaro modern art gallery, caused by a short circuit. Officials said a second exceptional high tide of 63 inches was recorded at midmorning Wednesday but was quickly receding.