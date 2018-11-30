THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Venezuela’s socialist president boosted the minimum wage 150 percent Thursday to combat what he called an economic war being waged by the United States as he compared U.S. President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

“Just like Hitler persecuted the Jewish people, Donald Trump persecutes the people of Venezuela,” President Nicolas Maduro said.

Maduro further vented his frustrations against U.S. economic sanctions that block Venezuela from financial markets, saying they keep the cash-strapped government from refinancing billions in debts and easing its crisis.

Despite having the world’s largest proven oil reserves, Venezuela is in the fifth year of an economic crisis worse than the Great Depression.

Critics blame Venezuela’s crash on two decades of failed socialist rule, corruption and mismanagement of the state-run oil company PDVSA.