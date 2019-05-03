MIAMI HERALD:

In an unusual morning appearance, Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro Thursday asked his military for “loyalty” and warned them that the United States was stoking discontent to create division in the ranks and spark a civil war.

Addressing several thousand troops in Caracas alongside Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, Maduro said the Trump administration was playing with fire by trying to divide the armed forces.

“How many dead would there be if a civil war started here because of the foolishness of coup mongers and traitors?” he said. “And how long would the war last if there was an invasion? Because we would never surrender.”

Maduro rarely makes appearances before noon, and some local media speculated the video could have been prerecorded.

It comes at a time when Maduro, 57, is fighting for political survival and after his rival, interim Venezuelan President Juan Guaidó, called for a military-civil uprising Tuesday that ultimately fell flat.