Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó says he overestimated military support for his effort to topple the country’s ruler.

“We still need more soldiers to support it, to back the constitution,” Guaidó said, according to reports.

He added he would consider an offer of military assistance if the US made one.

Meanwhile, heated protests continued at the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC. Images posted to social media appeared to show arrests of members of the activist group Code Pink, which last week tried to take control of the embassy in support of Maduro.

Supporters of Guaidó were seen rallying around the building, too.