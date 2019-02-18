YAHOO/AFP:

Desperate doctors and nurses are protesting at Venezuela’s border with Colombia, demanding that President Nicolas Maduro allows in humanitarian aid that remains tantalisingly out of reach.

“Right now it’s a critical situation, it’s terrible because we have nothing: no gloves, no dressings, no medicines,” Francis Duran, a 34-year-old nurse at the San Antonio hospital in the border town of Urena, told AFP.

Duran was part of a motorcycle escort that accompanied a march to the Tienditas border bridge that separates Urena from the Colombian town of Cucuta, where tons of US aid is being stored ahead of an attempt to bring it into Venezuela.

“I’m a nurse and, for my patients, I demand that humanitarian aid enters,” said the message on one sign attached to a motorcycle.

Venezuela is in the grip of an economic crisis with millions of people suffering from shortages of food and medicines

Urena is a crucial battleground in opposition leader Juan Guaido’s power struggle with Maduro.

Guaido, who proclaimed himself acting president last month, has made access to aid a key challenge to the authority of the socialist leader, who refuses to allow it in.

Maduro says the aid is nothing more than a “political show” and a pretext to a US intervention.