BLOOMBERG:

Thousands of Venezuelans poured into the streets of Caracas to support National Assembly leader Juan Guaido as the capital lost electrical power again amid rising anger and frustration.

“I lost all my food,” Paula Alvarez, a 42-year-old nanny, said before the rally. “I’m tired of living in misery.”

Tempers were fraying. Police in riot gear scuffled and fired tear gas at protesters loyal to Guaido, who’s recognized as interim president by about 50 countries, including the U.S. Electricity had been partially restored on Friday night after about 19 hours. The capital remained mostly calm during the power failure.

Power went out again Saturday morning, though, as supporters of Guaido and the man he seeks to oust, President Nicolas Maduro, gathered for dueling rallies.

Maduro, who’s been president for almost six years and is accused by some of stealing last year’s election, has been silent and out of public view for nearly two days. He was scheduled to speak at Saturday’s rally.

When power first went out on Thursday, Maduro alleged sabotage and blamed the U.S. for the outages, which affected nearly the entire nation.