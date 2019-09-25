MIAMI HERALD:

Two Venezuelan nationals have been charged with smuggling $5 million worth of gold bars hidden inside the nose of a private plane that landed at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport last week.

Passenger Jean Carlos Sanchez Rojas and pilot Victor Fossi Grieco were arrested Friday at the airport after flying from Caracas, Venezuela, according to a federal criminal affidavit filed Monday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents saw loose rivets on the plane’s nose compartment and investigated further. The gold was hidden under a metal panel inside the nose, they said.

The arrests may aid a wider U.S. investigation seeking to target gold smuggled from Venezuela into Miami and believed to enrich the beleaguered regime of President Nicolás Maduro.

After being detained, Sanchez Rojas, 41, told federal agents that he obtained the gold from “multiple sources” in Venezuela and planned to sell it in the United States, according to the affidavit. He said he was working for an “organization [that] had previously smuggled gold into the U.S.” and expected to receive a fee. Fossi Grieco, 51, said he met people in Venezuela to pick up the gold and stored it in the nose of the plane for two days before flying to Fort Lauderdale. He said he was to receive a commission for successful delivery of the smuggled metal, which weighed 230 pounds, according to federal agents.