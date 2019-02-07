CAMPUS REFORM:

This month, the eyes of the world have been on Venezuela, where millions have protested in opposition of the socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

At this week’s State of the Union address, President Donald Trump offered a stinging critique of Maduro, as well as a warning to those wanting socialism in the United States, saying, “Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.”“people are eating from trash cans in the streets, so how has socialism helped?”

As Campus Reform has repeatedly reported,the popularity of socialism has been on the rise, especially among college students.

According to Gallup, the majority of Democrats view socialism more favorably than Capitalism.