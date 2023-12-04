Venezuelan Reveals How Mexican Immigration Officials Operate as a Cartel, Give Illegal Aliens GPS Coordinates and Charge Them to Cross Rio Grande Into US (VIDEO)

Piedras Negras, MX: The state of Coahuila has a new governor as of Friday, December 1st. Will anything change with Mexican officials facilitating migrants with GPS coordinates to arrive to the shelter and then be guided to a specific crossing point into Eagle Pass, TX?



Anibal is… pic.twitter.com/EtInoBwOip — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) December 2, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit reported last week, Mexican officials are now providing GPS coordinates to illegal alien caravans marching to the US border.

Border Hawk correspondent Efraín González is embedded with a massive caravan of illegals making their way through Piedras Negras, Mexico, to the Rio Grande and he learned Mexican authorities are giving the illegals GPS coordinates for mass crossings into the United States.

“We accompanied this caravan that walked for an hour in the darkest to reach the crossing point. The migrant said they were angry Mexican authorities sent them to cross into this dangerous area of the river at night,” González said.

“Most of these people do not know how to get to the river. However, through GPS they obtain the exact location where forklift tractors raised the razor wire last October,” he said.

READ MORE