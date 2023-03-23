The sudden resignation this week of Tareck El Aissami, one of the most powerful people in the Venezuelan socialist regime, has shaken the core of dictator Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle.

Maduro and his regime have framed the arrest of an undisclosed number of chavista officials that began over the past weekend as part of an “anti-corruption” purge, a surprising move given Venezuela’s status as the most corrupt country in the region. Many, including defectors from the regime, are rejecting this official explanation however, suggesting Maduro and his closest allies are eliminating anyone from within who could potentially challenge Maduro for leadership.

Maduro claimed in remarks this week to be personally leading the “anti-corruption” purge and described it as “professional, scientific, balanced, [and] step-by-step.” During a nationally televised broadcast, the dictator said the investigation’s aim was to break up “entrenched mafias” in the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) oil company and his socialist regime as a whole.

The purge began last weekend with the arrest of Joselit Ramírez Camacho, who served as the head of the socialist regime’s cryptocurrency watchdog agency SUNACRIP. Ramírez Camacho is accused of being involved in the disappearance of $3 billion in oil revenue from Venezuela’s state coffers.

