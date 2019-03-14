NEW YORK POST:

Power is being restored in some parts of Venezuela, but no one knows how long it will stay on. The nation still seems on the edge of a complete collapse, a la “Mad Max.”

The blackout that began on Thursday night left the country in total darkness, with first the transit system grinding to a halt and then the water going out.

People took to lining up for water wherever they found it, some even turning to sewage drains. We’ll likely never know the full death toll from hospitals crippled by the power outage.

By Monday, looting broke out in Caracas — the capital, where the forces of dictator Nicolás Maduro ought to be best suited to maintain order.

“We don’t want to loot stores, we don’t want to cause problems. What we want is food. We’re hungry,” Caracas resident Majorie told the BBC.

The opposition-controlled congress declared a “state of alarm,” with its acting president, Juan Guaidó, warning, “We will not allow this tragedy to be considered normal.”

Maduro, meanwhile, blamed a US “cyberattack” for the blackout — as if Venezuela hasn’t been falling apart for years even before entering its current rapid spiral downward.

Hyperinflation and shortages of food and even basic medicines have led 3 million to flee the nation entirely. Meanwhile, the dictator shut the ports and borders rather than let in foreign aid.

Most of Venezuela’s neighbors, and dozens of other nations, recognize Guaidó as the legitimate president. Maduro’s only support comes from tyrants and hard leftists.