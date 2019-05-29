DAILY MAIL:

Venezuela’s murderous ‘Crazy Boys’ gang who make their living by kidnapping in one of the world’s most violent cities – Caracas – have given an astonishing interview shedding light on the reality of life inside the failing socialist state.

The gangsters make money by kidnapping ordinary citizens off the streets and demanding ransoms that can be as little as a car or fancy watch, but such meagre items still represent a tidy profit in the impoverished nation.

Venezuela has been ruled by Russian-backed Nicolás Maduro for five years, and the country was at the centre of a stand off between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump this year as the White House tried to support Juan Guadio who claimed to have won an election.

However Maduro clung to power and socialist rule continues in the nation amid soaring hyper inflation that is making many of Caracas’ hardened criminals consider leaving the country.