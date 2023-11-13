Vegas teen beaten to death by mob of 15 bullies outside high school after standing up for ’smaller friend’

There are two different videos of the #hatecrime beating murder of Jonathan Lewis Jr. outside of Rancho High School in Las Vegas.



I have attempted to synchronize them. pic.twitter.com/nmXToe3IzB — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) November 13, 2023

A Las Vegas teen has died after he was beaten by a group of bullies for coming to the defense of a “smaller” friend who was thrown into a trash can, the student’s grieving dad said.

Jonathan Lewis, a 17-year-old student at Rancho High School, died last Tuesday — less than two weeks after he was savagely beaten by a mob of 15 kids, his father, also named Jonathan Lewis, confirmed to 8 News Now on Thursday.

“One of his smaller friends had something stolen by this group of 15, and they threw the small boy in the trash can, and our son confronted them and he was attacked,” according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family.

Alarming footage from the Nov. 1 attack — only blocks from Lewis’ high school — shows the teen confronting one of the alleged bullies before throwing a punch.

Seconds later, the mob of violent kids swarmed Lewis and began hitting and kicking the outnumbered teen repeatedly in the head as he lay defenseless on the ground.

READ MORE