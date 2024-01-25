Vegas pastor Nick Davi fatally shot in front of his kids after ‘dispute’ with female neighbor in gated community

Murder of pastor caught on video by his children, wife suing next-door neighbor for wrongful deat… pic.twitter.com/zu5WKRLzgP — Breakingnews (@janetking851241) January 24, 2024

A Las Vegas area pastor was shot and killed in his driveway during an alleged dispute with his neighbor as his family, including two children, watched the horrifying moment unfold just feet away.Nick Davi, 46, a pastor at Grace Point Church in North Las Vegas, was gunned down when Joe Junio, 36, confronted the family outside their townhouse in the Courts at Aliante gated community last month, according to FOX 5 Vegas.“Your mind just can’t process that,” Davi’s fellow pastor Ty Neal told the outlet, saying the family has been terrorized for weeks by Junio, and they have left the home and are staying elsewhere.Junio allegedly became irate when the pastor complained about her to the homeowners association, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Davi’s wife, Sarah.The family of four was leaving their home for the evening when Junio drove past them and then parked her car and rolled down her window, according to 8NewsNow.“Why don’t you leave us alone? We’ve had enough,” someone shouted at Junio as one of the children began recording the altercation from inside the vehicle.“What’s your problem with us?” Davi reportedly asked before taking a step toward Junio’s car.

READ MORE