NEW YORK POST:

Two vegans in Florida accused of starving their 18-month-old son to death by feeding him only raw fruits and vegetables have been indicted on murder charges, authorities said.

Ryan Patrick O’Leary, 30, and Sheila O’Leary, 35, were also indicted Wednesday by a Lee County jury on charges of aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect, State Attorney Amira Fox announced.

“The evidence and crime scene in this case are gut-wrenching,” Fox said. “These are images as a mother and state attorney I will not be able to forget.”

The Cape Coral couple surrendered to police last month after a medical examiner ruled that their son – who weighed just 17 pounds – died on Sept. 27 of malnutrition.

Sheila O’Leary had earlier called police to report that the boy was cold and wasn’t breathing. Ryan O’Leary tried to revive the malnourished toddler, but he was pronounced dead inside the home, the Fort Myers News-Press reported.

The boy’s mother later told cops that the family’s four children ate only raw foods like mangoes, rambutans, bananas and avocados. The boy had not eaten solid food for a week, but was being breastfed, Sheila O’Leary told police.