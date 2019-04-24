INFOWARS:

A vegan feminist cafe in Australia that imposed an 18 per cent “gender surcharge” on men and gave women priority seating has closed down.

The Handsome Her cafe, which only opened a few years ago and was located in inner city Melbourne, described itself as “by women, for women”.

The venue attracted headlines in 2017 for challenging the “gender pay gap” (which doesn’t exist) by charging men extra.

At the time, the cafe’s management claimed the attention left them “jam-packed with customers showing their support”.

Not anymore.

A notice on the cafe’s website says it’s closing for good on April 28.

The cafe attracted numerous negative reviews on Trip Advisor, with one man saying he had to deal with an “aggressive and irate woman” who called him a “vile beast” because he said he was dissatisfied with his meal.

Perhaps if the staff had focused on providing a good service for everyone and not discriminating against men, it might have been more profitable.