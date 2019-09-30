NEW YORK POST:

A fed-up patron at a British pizza joint punched a vegan activist in the face after animal rights demonstrators stormed into the eatery — with the whole debacle caught on video.

Footage of the Sunday night confrontation at Pizza Express in Brighton shows more than a half-dozen activists marching in single file, holding signs and shouting slogans as they block the counter.

The unidentified attacker confronts the group, angrily telling them to leave and pointing to the door, according to the video, posted by the Daily Mail on Monday.