Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said Thursday she will ease coronavirus restrictions on the state when enough residents submit to receiving a vaccine.

Whitmer tied personal freedom to vaccine benchmarks as she was given her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“On our path to vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders 16 and up, we can take steps to gradually get back to normal while keeping people safe,” Whitmer said, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Michigan State Rep. Ben Frederick (R-Owosso) broke down the benchmarks:

55% of Michiganders – In-person work will be allowed for all sectors of business.

– In-person work will be allowed for all sectors of business. 60% of Michiganders – Indoor capacity at sports stadiums, conference centers, banquet halls, and funeral homes will increase to 25%; capacity at exercise facilities and gyms will increase to 50%; and the curfew on restaurants and bars will be lifted.

– Indoor capacity at sports stadiums, conference centers, banquet halls, and funeral homes will increase to 25%; capacity at exercise facilities and gyms will increase to 50%; and the curfew on restaurants and bars will be lifted. 65% of Michiganders – All indoor capacity limit percentages will be lifted, requiring only social distancing between parties. Limits on residential social gatherings will be further relaxed.

– All indoor capacity limit percentages will be lifted, requiring only social distancing between parties. Limits on residential social gatherings will be further relaxed. 70% of Michiganders – Gathering and face mask orders will be lifted, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.

Whitmer said it is a “very real possibility” that she and President Joe Biden will authorize citizens to celebrate the July Fourth holiday without restrictions.

Frederick praised Whitmer’s action, stating, “This announcement is long overdue,” Frederick said.

“Having specific benchmarks we can work toward together is going to bring the hope and certainty that has been missing from our lives since this pandemic began.”

