BREITBART:

In the Vatican’s first intervention in the U.N. conference on migration in Marrakesh, Morocco, Cardinal Pietro Parolin reiterated the Vatican position that international migration must be governed globally rather than by individual nations.

“The Global Compact on Migration attempts to assist the international community to prevent crises and tragedies,” said the Vatican Secretary of State, and “seeks to improve the governance of migration, which is bound to increase as the international community grows more economically, socially and politically interconnected.”

Implementation of the U.N. global compact “will help all Governments, as well as non-governmental entities, including faith-based organizations, collectively to manage migration in a more safe, orderly and regular manner, something no State can achieve alone,” Cardinal Parolin said.

In his address, the cardinal said that all migrants share the same human rights, “regardless of their status,” a shot across the bow for nations that insist on the difference between legal and illegal immigration.

At the same time, Parolin said that “migrants should respect the local laws, culture and customs of the country receiving them, while host countries should respect the traditions and cultures of migrants.”

The Vatican representative also underscored what he sees as the forced nature of much contemporary migration, as opposed to voluntary migration undertaken to better one’s circumstances or take advantage of social welfare programs and job opportunities not found in one’s homeland.