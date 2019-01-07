PJ MEDIA:

The Vatican News website recently paid tribute to Cuba on the 60th anniversary of the Communist revolution in a post that was quickly deleted, according to reports.

The Communist island nation marked the occasion with celebrations on News Year’s Day, while several leftist Latin American leaders tweeted their best wishes.

Conmemoramos el aniversario del triunfo de la Revolución Cubana liderada por el Comandante Fidel Castro. 60 años de sacrificios, luchas y bloqueo; allí está el heroico pueblo cubano, ejemplo de resistencia y dignidad ante el mundo. ¡Viva Cuba! https://t.co/IENRE0zJIx pic.twitter.com/5EXhvkR69q — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 1, 2019

The socialist despot president of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro tweeted: “We commemorate the anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution led by Commander Fidel Castro. 60 years of sacrifices, struggles and blockade; There is the heroic Cuban people, an example of resistance and dignity to the world. Long Live Cuba!”