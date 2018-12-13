BREITBART:

The Vatican delegation to the U.N. Climate summit in Katowice, Poland, has issued an “urgent call for ambition, action, and true solidarity” in battling climate change.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Monsignor Bruno-Marie Duffé, coordinator of the Holy See delegation, said that the climate crisis has economic, social, and financial aspects, while insisting on the call of Pope Francis to listen attentively to the cries of the earth, which is “groaning out in travail.”

The Vatican delegation has also urged nations to pay heed to climate scientists and particularly the latest IPCC report, which “shows clearly the devastating impact of climate change on communities around the world.”

The Vatican also held up the contributions of other participants in the meeting, notably Mercy Chirambo, representative of Caritas Malawi (CADECOM), and Joseph Sapati Moeono-Kolio, representative of the Pacific Climate Warriors.