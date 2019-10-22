NEW YORK POST:

Donations to the Catholic church have plummeted in wake of its pervasive clergy sex abuse scandal — so much so that it’s at risk of default by 2023, according to a new exposé.

In 2006, the church raked in 101 million euros — or the equivalent of $112 million — in contributions. By 2016, that number was 70 euros, or $70 million, and now could be less than 60 million euros, the Telegraph reported.

The startling bottom line is according to Italian investigative journalist Gianluigi Nuzzi, whose new book “Universal Judgment” came out Monday.

He blames the church’s financial mess on a dip in donations, as well as poor money management and bad real estate deals.

“If the pontificate of Frances fails, it won’t be because of the attacks of conservative Catholics or the crisis in vocations or because of the declining number of faithful,” Nuzzi writes in the book. “It will be because of the financial collapse that is coming ever closer.”