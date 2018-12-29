

THE GATEWAY PUNDIT:



A clerk at Xhale City vape shop in Tucker, Atlanta went absolutely ballistic after a customer wearing a Trump t-shirt walked into the establishment.

The pro-Trump customer was denied service and asked to leave the store while the vape shop employee accused him of being a “racist motherf*cker.”

A black man was also standing in front of the counter watching it all go down and it was all caught on video.

“If you do not stop recording in my store, I’m going to call the police and ask you to leave,” the triggered employee said.

The customer refused to be bullied and told the clerk to call the police — this is when things took a wild turn.

“F*ck off dude! F*ck off! Get the f*ck out of here!” the employee screamed as he assaulted the customer.

The employee is heard talking on the phone presumably to his boss where he calls President Trump a “treasonous asshole.”