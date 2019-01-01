LEGAL INSURRECTION:

Now, A Georgia vape shop worker felt that he was entitled to launch a tirade against a Trump-supporting customer and refused to serve him.

Ian Furgeson, 36, walked into Xhale City in Tucker on Friday to buy some items but quickly bumped heads with the store employee who asked him to leave just minutes after he entered the shop.

Furgeson, sporting a MAGA hat and Trump shirt, then whipped out his phone and began to goad the store clerk.

‘I have just been asked to leave the store. He greeted me, that was nice. I did find the item that I wanted and the next thing he said was he’d like me to leave,’ Furgeson said.

…[T]he employee loses his temper and tries to hit Furgeson’s phone out of his hand saying: ‘F*** off, f*** off dude. Get the f*** out of here. I f***ing can’t stand y’all racist mother f***ers.’

Then he calls someone to complain about the customer and says: ‘He’s wearing some Trump bullsh*t…I’m not serving anyone that has to do with that f***er. I’m going to call the cops and have him leave.

The employee was subsequently fired.