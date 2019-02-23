PAGE SIX:

Like the mean girl in a high school movie, Vanity Fairhas disinvited the New York Times from its famed Oscar party at the last minute because the Times said rude things about it.

The Gray Lady ran a piece by Katherine Rosman and Brooks Barnes on Thursday titled, “It Was the Hottest Oscar Night Party. What Happened?”

It suggested that the bash has been blighted by corporate sponsorship and rival parties, and noted that “two civilians” had secured invitations — which had once been Holy Grail-like even among Hollywood insiders — “in an online auction, bidding with customer-loyalty points from Marriott.”

We’re told that by Friday — while Times correspondent Ben Widdicombe was flying in to cover the Sunday night bash for his new “No Regrets” column — Vanity Fair rescinded his invitation, sniffing that, it “feels like the Times has already run their coverage of the VF party this year.”

But we’re told that Times staffers think new VF editor — and former Times staffer — Radhika Jones should have the good sense to step in, restore sanity and reinstate the invitation.

We’re told that insiders believe the move was likely a “reflexive” response by the magazine’s famously haughty publisher, Conde Nast, which “requires that they prove they have the biggest d— in town.”