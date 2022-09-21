Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) has deleted the website of their Transgender Clinic after journalist Matt Walsh detailed a doctor’s promotion of transgender surgeries as a “big money maker” for the institution.

Videos obtained by Walsh also show apparent threats made against VUMC medical professionals who objected to the procedures, even for religious reasons.

Walsh posted his findings in a lengthy Twitter thread on Tuesday. In it, Dr. Shayne Taylor can be seen bragging about how she convinced Nashville to get into gender transitions because it’s a “big money maker,” especially because the surgeries require a lot of “follow ups.”

According to Dr. Ellen Clayton, those with “conscientious objections” are “problematic,” and anyone who opposes the transgender surgery program will face “consequences.”

“If you are going to assert conscientious objection, you have to realize that that is problematic,” said Clayton. “You are doing something to another person, and you are not paying the cost for your belief. I think that is a … real issue.”

