NEW YORK POST:

Vandals in North Carolina attempted to torch a statue of Gen. Lee — but they got the wrong guy.

The two punks doused a marble replica of World War II veteran Maj. Gen. William C. Lee — not the Confederate leader Robert E. Lee — outside of the veteran’s namesake museum last week, authorities said.

“The United States owes so much to our military forces and all five military branches are what has kept this country safe and free for all these years,” the museum said on Facebook.

“Then comes along some jerk punk (s) and he tries to burn the statue of WWII Major General William C. Lee.”

Museum officials believe the defacers mistook Gen. William Lee with Gen. Robert E. Lee.