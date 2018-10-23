THE DAILY CALLER:

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office in California was vandalized Monday, according to an Instagram post by the congressman.



McCarthy, whose local office is in Bakersfield, Calif., posted photos of the suspects and some of the damage. Two young men were caught on surveillance camera outside of the office, which had its window smashed in by a large boulder.

“Does anyone know these two guys? They threw a boulder thru our office window and took office equipment,” McCarthy wrote on his Instagram account.

McCarthy’s office is not the first GOP office to be vandalized in recent weeks. A Republican Party office in Wyoming was intentionally set on fire just two days after it opened in September.

Vandals later hit The Metropolitan Republican Club on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in October, smashing windows and spray-painting anarchist signs on the doors.

McCarthy has been tapped to replace Rep. Paul Ryan as Speaker of the House after Ryan steps down at the end of the year, but he is facing a challenge from House Freedom Caucus Republican Jim Jordan.