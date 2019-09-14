FOX NEWS:

A World War II cemetery that is the resting place for hundreds of British and Commonwealth soldiers in the Netherlands was the target of vandals who spray-painted a big swastika and random letters on many headstones.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) the vandals targeted the Mierlo War Cemetery in the southern region of Noord-Brabant, which is the final resting place for 658 soldiers who fought in the Second World War.

“My heart is crying,” a woman told the BBC, whose parents helped to look after the cemetery for years. “Here are 17- and 18-year-old boys buried, who liberated us.”

The CWGC said it was “appalled” by the vandalism, which it said occurred just days other vandals had damaged to the cemetery.

“It is distressing to see the damage on the headstones themselves, behind every one of those war graves is a human story of someone who gave their life while in service,” it said in a statement.