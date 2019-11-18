CBS BAY AREA:

An ice cream shop owner is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have twice defiled his store with deep etchings in the front windows as well as graffiti that appears to have been drawn with acid.

“It looks very disgusting and ugly,” said Juan San Mames, owner of Xanath Ice Cream in the 900 block of Valencia.

Store surveillance video captures a man in a grey hoodie with his face covered vandalizing the store in September of 2019. He etches graffiti onto the window, ruining the glass. The owner believes the vandal used some sort of chemical, possibly acid. When he’s finished, the vandal decides to shoot video with his cell phone, admiring his work.

Some of the graffiti used graphic language.

“This guy was very offensive, so that’s why we put tape over it,” said San Mames. “There’s a lot of moms, they come with their children.”