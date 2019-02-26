FOX NEWS:

Authorities in Ireland on Monday said vandals decapitated an 800-year-old “crusader” mummy that was held inside a crypt at a church in Dublin.

Archdeacon David Pierpoint told the BBC that a tour guide at St. Michan’s was getting ready for visitors when he noticed that the mummy’s head was “severed” and missing. Reports from Ireland said that the crypt was badly damaged, which also included the remains of a 400-year-old nun.

The crypt was damaged back in 1996.