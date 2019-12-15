THE JERUSALEM POST

Police said they are investigating the incident as a hate crime but found “no overt signs of antisemitism.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department is “actively investigating” after a synagogue was vandalized in the City of Beverly Hills overnight, the police department said in a media release on Saturday night, Israel time. Police responded to the call at the Nessah Synagogue “shortly after 7 a.m.” local time on Saturday, after an employee notified security when he “found an open door and items ransacked inside the synagogue,” the police said in the release. Nessah Synagogue was estalished in 1980 by Persian Jews who immigrated to Los Angeles from Tehran after the Islamic Revolution. Investigators believe a “lone male suspect” aged 20 to 25 is responsible for the crime and committed a number of other vandalisms in the area. The suspect overturned furniture in the building as well as “damaged several Jewish relics,” according to the statement. Fortunately the Synagogue’s “main scrolls remained unscathed,” and disruption was “primarily to the synagogue’s interior contents,” with “very limited structural damage.”

