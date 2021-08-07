Government, media, and some public health officials are telling us that vaccinating more people will slow the spread of COVID-19 variants. However, there is no strong evidence to suggest that more vaccination will result in fewer variants.

In fact, based on what is known about antibiotic resistance, more vaccination could lead to MORE variants. This is because viruses that escape the vaccine are made stronger by not having to compete with viruses that were killed by the vax. This is called “vaccine escape” and is well known in the virology community.

Moreover, based on many years of experience with the flu vaccine, new variants emerge every year despite ongoing vaccination programs.

MORE ON VACCINE ESCAPE:

Wikipedia on “antigenic escape” –The problem of antigenic escape has greatly deterred the process of creating new vaccines. Because vaccines generally cover a small ratio of strains of one virus, the recombination of antigenic DNA that lead to diverse pathogens allows these invaders to resist even newly developed vaccinations. Some antigens may even target pathways different than those the vaccine had originally intended to target. On 12 May 2021, scientists reported to The United States Congress of the continuing threat of COVID-19 variants and COVID-19 escape mutations, such as the E484K virus mutation.

SARS-CoV-2 variants, spike mutations and immune escape – Although most mutations in the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) genome are expected to be relatively neutral, a small proportion will alter infectivity, disease severity or interactions with host immunity. The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in late 2019 was followed by a period of relative evolutionary stasis lasting about 11 months. Since late 2020, however, SARS-CoV-2 evolution has been characterized by the emergence of sets of mutations, in the context of ‘variants of concern’, that impact virus characteristics, including transmissibility and antigenicity, probably in response to the changing immune profile of the human population. There is emerging evidence of reduced neutralization of some SARS-CoV-2 variants by postvaccination serum. I.e., VACCINES AREN’T WORKING.

New Study of Coronavirus Variants Predicts Virus Evolving to Escape Current Vaccines, Treatments

“Our study and the new clinical trial data show that the virus is traveling in a direction that is causing it to escape from our current vaccines and therapies that are directed against the viral spike,” says Ho, the director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center . “If the rampant spread of the virus continues and more critical mutations accumulate, then we may be condemned to chasing after the evolving SARS-CoV-2 continually, as we have long done for influenza virus,” Ho says.

Dr. Peter McCullough – “Never vaccinate into the middle of a pandemic”