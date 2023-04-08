It’s the new R&R: rude and raring to go.

These days, vacations aren’t just a time to relax — they’re a chance to behave badly.

Take the almost three dozen swimmers recently busted for hassling a pod of dolphins in the waters off Hawaii’s Big Island, menacing the creatures as they tried to swim away.

Another woman filmed herself touching an endangered Hawaiian monk seal — and was fined $500 for her ignorance.

And a local TikTokker shamed a visitor who was clambering on a trail near Diamond Head on O’ahu who thought that the rules against public access that have been in place for more than three decades didn’t apply to her.

The Indonesian paradise of Bali has been especially hard hit, with Aussies filmed getting into spats with police after disobeying rules about wearing bike helmets on scooters.

That’s not to mention the rash of Russians who’ve holed up there since the war began and been caught having sex on the otherwise pristine beaches and taking naked snaps in public.

Earlier this month, Russian tourist Yuri Chilikin was deported from Bali after a semi-nude photo of him posing on top of a sacred island mountain went viral. (He eventually apologized — too late!)

