A Virginia high school teacher posted a video criticizing the concept of students behaving themselves and sitting quietly in class as part of White supremacy.

“I stated that PBIS is White supremacy with a hug and a lot of y’all wanted to know more about that,” the teacher said in the video that was originally posted to his TikTok account in May. The teacher was referring to Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), which is framework used by Virginia public schools “to support positive academic and behavioral outcomes for all students.”

The teacher appears to be Josh Thompson, an English teacher at Blacksburg High School.

The Montgomery County School District told Fox News of the video that, “A teacher is entitled to their personal belief regarding any division program. The statements made by this teacher do not reflect our PBIS program or the behavioral expectations that we have of students in our schools.”

The school district also noted “MCPS has used PBIS in our schools for eight years. We are proud of our PBIS work. This work helps create a standard for social-emotional learning and behavior expectations in the school building.”

